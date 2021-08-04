Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,044 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,176 shares in the last quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

