Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,431 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Universal Insurance worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 19.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

