Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 168,556 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,556 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of C3.ai worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797 over the last three months.

AI opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

