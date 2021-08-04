Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.