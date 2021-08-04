Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,732 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Glatfelter worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

