Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,306 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of OraSure Technologies worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $893.02 million, a PE ratio of -177.26 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

