Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Kraton worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kraton by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kraton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kraton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kraton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

