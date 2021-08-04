Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,690 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,133,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WASH opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.