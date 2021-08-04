Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,059 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Wabash National worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 148.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

