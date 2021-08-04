Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,221 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of PTC Therapeutics worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $322,000.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

