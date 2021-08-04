Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

ATHM stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

