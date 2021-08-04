Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AssetMark Financial worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AMK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.36 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.