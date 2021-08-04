Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AssetMark Financial worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMK opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.36 and a beta of 1.15.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
