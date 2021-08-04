Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NAC remained flat at $$16.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

