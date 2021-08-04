Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NAC remained flat at $$16.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $16.22.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
