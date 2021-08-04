Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 59,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,699. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

