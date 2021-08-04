Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 59,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,699. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.