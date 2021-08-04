Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NEV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,079. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
