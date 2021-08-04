Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NEV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,079. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

