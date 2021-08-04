Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 10,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.