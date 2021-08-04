Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $15.84.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
