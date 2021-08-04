Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE:NMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
