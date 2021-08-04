Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
