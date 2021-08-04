Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

