Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
