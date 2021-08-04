Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

