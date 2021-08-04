Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 9,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,078. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

