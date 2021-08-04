Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,638. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $15.81.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.