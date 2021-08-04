Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

