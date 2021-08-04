Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.