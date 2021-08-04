Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.