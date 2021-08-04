Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

