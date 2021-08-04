Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE NQP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,458. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08.
