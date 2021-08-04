Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE NAD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,988. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
