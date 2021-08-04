Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.