Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NXQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,131. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.