Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NXQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,131. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

