Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE NXR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.44.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.