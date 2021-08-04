Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE NXR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.44.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

