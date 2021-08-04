Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:NXP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,769. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

