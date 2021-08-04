Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 31,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,511. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

