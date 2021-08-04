Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $24.13.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.