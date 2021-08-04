Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,463. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

