nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 2779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3,370,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

