nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3,370,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

