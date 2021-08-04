NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Truist

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,378. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

