NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.52.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $216.43.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

