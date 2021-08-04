NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $216.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.47.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

