nYFI Hits Market Cap of $801,516.30 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $801,516.30 and approximately $39.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.