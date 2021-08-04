Nyxoah S.A.’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 11th

Nyxoah’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Nyxoah had issued 2,835,000 shares in its public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $85,050,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Nyxoah’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

