O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. O-I Glass accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of O-I Glass worth $39,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,989. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

