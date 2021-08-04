O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

OI stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,989. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65.

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

