O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 19,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 881,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

