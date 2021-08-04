Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,288. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.