Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,288. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
Featured Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.