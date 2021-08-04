Obee Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $8,756.76 and $9.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00143142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.27 or 0.99768625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00841054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

