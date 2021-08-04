Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.
NYSE:OXY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 566,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.
