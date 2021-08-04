Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 566,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.