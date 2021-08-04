Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.85% of Oceaneering International worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

