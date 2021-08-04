OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis Acquires 2,000 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
OCFC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,327. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
