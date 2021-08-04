OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis Acquires 2,000 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OCFC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,327. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

