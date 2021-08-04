ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $12,416.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 106.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.