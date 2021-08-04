OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 20.3% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.21 or 0.00815793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00091866 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,921,643 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

